National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR)

NALSAR Hyderabad Asks CLAT 2026 Aspirants to Update SC Reservation Sub-Category by December 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

Summary
The instruction applies to applicants seeking admission to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) on December 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm

With the CLAT 2026 law entrance exam approaching, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) has issued a notification directing candidates under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category to update their reservation details by December 1. The instruction applies to applicants seeking admission to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

As per recent changes in Telangana’s reservation structure, the SC category has been subdivided into three groups — SC-TL Group I, Group II, and Group III. NALSAR has advised candidates to refer to the Telangana State Rationalisation of Reservations of SC Act document, available on the official website, to ensure accurate category selection.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) on December 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates falling under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will receive an additional 40 minutes to complete the exam.

CLAT 2026: How to Update SC Reservation For NALSAR

  1. Log in to the CLAT 2026 account on the official website.
  2. Click on the ‘Update SC-TL Reservation’ button.
  3. Select the appropriate sub-category from the drop-down menu.
  4. Click ‘Save’ to confirm the changes.

For queries, candidates can email clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or contact the helpdesk at 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Last updated on 29 Nov 2025
15:27 PM
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) CLAT CLAT 2026
