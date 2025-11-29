KEA Announces Document Verification Schedule for KSET 2025 PwD Candidates; Read Details Here

Summary The authority has instructed candidates to attend verification strictly on the allotted dates, warning that failure to do so may affect their eligibility In addition, the KEA has issued important guidelines for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the document verification process for candidates under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 will be conducted on dates that will be specifically notified on its official website. The authority has instructed candidates to attend verification strictly on the allotted dates, warning that failure to do so may affect their eligibility.

In addition, the KEA has issued important guidelines for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. SC candidates are required to clearly specify their reservation under Category A, B, or C, in accordance with the state’s reservation norms. The KEA emphasized that the KSET 2025 eligibility certificate will be issued only to those who have applied under the correct reservation category.

The examination body also stated that SC candidates must present a valid caste certificate issued by their respective Tahsildars during the verification process. Candidates who fail to produce the certificate will not be issued the eligibility certificate, and the KEA will take steps as per existing rules to fill the reserved slots.

The KSET 2025 examination, conducted on November 2 in offline mode, was held across 11 centres and covered 33 subjects. Out of 1,34,826 registered candidates, a total of 1,21,052 appeared for both papers, with 8,383 candidates qualifying for eligibility. KSET serves as a mandatory qualification to assess subject knowledge and determine eligibility for recruitment to assistant professor posts across Karnataka’s higher education institutions.