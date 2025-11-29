Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis Releases SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card; Exams to Begin From December 6

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 1 admit card today, November 28. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, snaptest.org.

The university will conduct the SNAP 2025 examination in three sessions across 79 cities. As per the schedule, SNAP Test 1 will be held on December 6, followed by Test 2 on December 12 and Test 3 on December 20.

SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the ‘SNAP admit card’ link available on the homepage
  3. SNAP test 1 admit card will appear on the screen
  4. Download and take a printout of the SNAP hall ticket

SNAP serves as the gateway to MBA and postgraduate management programmes offered by 17 Symbiosis institutes, including prominent campuses such as the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), and the Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), among others.

