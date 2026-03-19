CBSE Announces Grading Policy for Class 10 Students in Middle East Amid Disruptions; No Re-Exam

Summary The official notice is available on the board’s website, cbse.gov.in According to the notification, the result computation will vary depending on the number of examinations a student was able to appear for amid the ongoing disruptions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed assessment scheme for the declaration of Class 10 results 2026 for students in the Middle East region. The official notice is available on the board’s website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notification, the result computation will vary depending on the number of examinations a student was able to appear for amid the ongoing disruptions.

Students who appeared in all examinations will have their results prepared based entirely on their performance in those exams.

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For students who appeared in four subjects, marks for the remaining subject(s) will be calculated using the average of their best three performing subjects.

Similarly, candidates who appeared in three subjects will have their results based on the average of their best two subjects for the remaining papers that could not be conducted.

In cases where students appeared in two subjects, their results will be derived from the average marks obtained in those two subjects, which will be applied to the remaining subjects.

For private candidates registered under the compartment category, including those who had registered for up to two subjects in 2025 or earlier, results will be declared based on their actual performance in the examinations taken.

The board has clarified that results prepared under this special assessment scheme will be treated as final, and no special examinations will be conducted beyond those already scheduled under CBSE policy.

The move aims to ensure fair evaluation for students affected by disruptions in the Middle East region while maintaining uniformity in result preparation.