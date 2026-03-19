fellowships

IIT Delhi Opens Applications for Summer Research Fellowship 2026; Deadline Till April 3

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
16:03 PM

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Summary
Interested and eligible students can apply through the official website, oldacademics.iitd.ac.in, until April 3, 2026 (5 PM)
The programme is aimed at meritorious students from engineering institutes across India (excluding IIT Delhi) who rank among the top ten in their respective branches, as announced by the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has invited applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026. Interested and eligible students can apply through the official website, oldacademics.iitd.ac.in, until April 3, 2026 (5 PM).

The programme is aimed at meritorious students from engineering institutes across India (excluding IIT Delhi) who rank among the top ten in their respective branches, as announced by the institute.

Selected candidates will undertake an eight-week research and development project under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty members. The fellowship is designed to provide hands-on research exposure in cutting-edge areas.

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Fellowship Benefits

  • Stipend: Rs 2,000 per week
  • Accommodation: Hostel stay with boarding and lodging at IIT Delhi
  • Travel: Reimbursement of domestic travel expenses

Eligibility Criteria

  • UG students: Must have completed at least two years of engineering, should be among the top 10 in their branch
  • PG students (MTech/ME): Must have completed first semester, should be in the top 10 ranks, must have secured at least 70% marks or 7.0 CGPA

The institute will release the list of selected candidates in the first week of May 2026.

The SRFP is considered a prestigious opportunity for students aiming to gain early research experience and work closely with faculty at one of India’s leading engineering institutions.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
16:04 PM
fellowships IIT Delhi
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