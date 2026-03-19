GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Result Announced! Download Link, Qualifying Details and Scorecard Validity

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
15:10 PM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has declared the much-anticipated Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result today, March 19.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online and download them through the official GOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has declared the much-anticipated Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result today, March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online and download them through the official GOAPS portal (goaps.iitg.ac.in) using their login credentials.

Prior to publishing the results, IIT Guwahati released the final answer keys along with the master question paper for all subjects.

Additionally, the GATE 2026 scorecard will be available for download from March 27 to May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper. Candidates should note that the GATE 2026 score will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration.

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The GATE 2026 exam was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across multiple exam centers. This year, the exam was held for 30 test papers. The GATE score is widely recognised for admissions into postgraduate programs at IITs, NITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other institutes. Additionally, several public sector undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
15:54 PM
GATE 2026 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Guwahati Result Scorecard
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