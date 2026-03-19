Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Releases Admission Schedule 2026–27; Online Registration Starts March 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
16:26 PM

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Summary
Registrations for Balvatika and Class 1 will commence on March 20 via the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and will remain open until April 2
If sufficient applications are not received under reserved categories, a second notification for offline registration will be issued on April 21, with registrations from April 22 to 26 and admissions from April 27 to 30

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admission schedule for the academic session 2026–27. Registrations for Balvatika and Class 1 will commence on March 20 via the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and will remain open until April 2.

KVS Admission Schedule 2026-27

Registration for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class-I: March 20

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KVS admission form last date for Class 1: April 2

Declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered Class 1 and Balvatika candidates: April 8 (Balvatika), April 9 (Class 1)

Declaration of the 2nd and 3rd provisional list of selected candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked): April 16 (2nd list), April 21 (3rd list if seats are vacant)

Extended date for Second Notification for offline registrations for admissions to be made under RTE Provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received in online mode: Notification on April 21, Registration from April 22 to 26, Display of list and Admissions April 27 to 30

Registration for KV Class 2 onwards (except Class 11) - Subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class (in offline mode): April 2 to 8

Declaration of the list of Balvatika-2 and Class 2 onwards: April 13

Class 2 onwards admission to the KV school: April 15 to 20

Last date of admission for all classes except Class 11: June 30

Last date of admission for all classes, if seats remain vacant, after June 30, to allow admissions up to the prescribed strength, i.e., 40, as per priorities in admissions: July 31

Registration for admission in Class 11: Within 10 days after declaration of Class 10 results

Display of the KV students' admission list and admissions for Class 11: Within 20 days after announcement of Class 10 results

Registration, display of Non-KV students’ admission in Class 11 (Subject to availability of vacancies: After admission of KV students in Class 11

Reservation Policy (Class 1)

Out of total seats:

  • 25% reserved under RTE
  • 15% for SC
  • 7.5% for ST
  • 27% for OBC-NCL

Age Criteria

  • Balvatika 1: 3–4 years
  • Balvatika 2: 4–5 years
  • Balvatika 3: 5–6 years
  • Class 1: Minimum 6 years

Parents are advised to complete the application process within the deadline and keep necessary documents ready. The KVS admission process is conducted centrally and is highly competitive, especially for entry-level classes.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
16:27 PM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS Admission Open
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