Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

NESTS Releases EMRS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled from March 22 to 25

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
15:38 PM

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Summary
Candidates who qualified for the first stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in
The Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted between March 22 and March 25, 2026, in multiple shifts across various centres

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the Tier 2 admit card for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE 2026) on March 19. Candidates who qualified for the first stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. The Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted between March 22 and March 25, 2026, in multiple shifts across various centres.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, registration number, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and important instructions. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

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The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,267 vacancies in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country. The positions include:

  • 225 Principals
  • 1,460 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
  • 3,962 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
  • 635 Hostel Wardens
  • 550 Female Staff Nurses
  • 61 Accountants
  • 228 Clerks
  • 146 Lab Attendants

Earlier, NESTS had released the Tier 1 answer key and response sheets on January 6. Only candidates who cleared Tier 1 are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam.

The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in Tier 1, Tier 2, followed by skill or practical tests and interviews, depending on the post.

EMRS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: nests.tribal.gov.in
  • Click on the “Candidate Login” link
  • Enter your registration number, password, and security pin
  • Click on “Login”
  • Select “EMRS Admit Card 2026 - SSE Tier 2”
  • Download and print the admit card for exam use

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the instructions carefully on the exam day.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
15:39 PM
Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Admit Card
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