Inception 2025: GIM’s Grand Performing Arts Festival to Return with Music, Dance & More!

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is set to host Inception 2025 on February 15 and February 16, its prestigious annual performing arts festival, bringing together students, artists, and enthusiasts for a vibrant celebration of music, dance, fashion, and creativity. Organised by the Performing Arts Society of GIM, this two-day extravaganza will showcase exceptional talent and artistic expression.

The festival’s journey began with OxyGIM Night, a captivating precursor event featuring a performance by OxyGIM, the institute’s renowned band. The excitement continues with the Beer Launch, unveiling Inception’s official beer partner, and setting the stage for an electrifying main event.

Inception 2025 promises thrilling competitions, including Feet on Fire, a high-energy group dance contest, and Just Du-et, a solo and duo dance face-off. Melody & Muse, the signature music competition, will provide vocalists and instrumentalists a platform to shine. The festival will culminate in Melange, GIM’s premier fashion show, where creativity meets glamour in a stunning showcase of style.

Culminating the festival will be a power-packed live performance by Pineapple Express, the dynamic band known for blending traditional melodies with contemporary rhythms. With their captivating vocals and masterful instrumentation, they are set to leave the audience spellbound.

With an impressive lineup of performances and an atmosphere brimming with artistic excellence, Inception 2025 is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of talent and creativity.