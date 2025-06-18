Global Finance in Focus: EIILM-Kolkata Hosts Landmark International Conference on Economic Triangle

Summary The landmark event, initiated and led by Professor (Dr) R.P. Banerjee—Chairman & Director of EIILM-Kolkata and President of IAARF witnessed the convergence renowned academicians, policy experts, corporate strategists, and global financial leaders to deliberate on the rapidly evolving dynamics of international finance These sessions not only added depth to the discourse but also provided valuable learning opportunities for the faculty and students of EIILM-Kolkata

In a world of shifting financial paradigms, the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM), Kolkata, in collaboration with the Indian Accounting Association Research Foundation (IAARF), convened a high-profile International Conference on 17 June, 2025 at the Taj Taal Kutir, Eco Park, focusing on Recent Trends in Global Finance: The Economic Triangle (USA, Europe, and Asia).

The landmark event, initiated and led by Professor (Dr) R.P. Banerjee—Chairman & Director of EIILM-Kolkata and President of IAARF witnessed the convergence of keynote speakers like renowned academicians, policy experts, corporate strategists, and global financial thought leaders to deliberate on the rapidly evolving dynamics of international finance.

Speaking on India’s growing role in the global economic landscape, Professor (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director of EIILM-Kolkata, remarked, "Last one and a half decades has been a phenomenal change for India in the economy and its own living. The emergence of India as a manufacturing hub of Asian region has captured the Asian movement of Asian wealth into India. Companies are gradually and continuously choosing India as their next destination."

The central theme of the conference was the "Economic Triangle" — highlighting the interconnectedness of financial policies, trade dynamics, and economic resilience across three major regions of the world. Delivering the keynote address was Professor Peter P. Muller, a globally respected figure in business consulting. Former Partner at Deloitte Consulting, CIO at Vanderbilt International, Managing Partner at GMBP, Muller shared critical insights on the evolving economic polarity in the traditional USA-Europe-Asia triangle, drawing attention to the impact of AI technologies, emerging trade blocs, and shifting geopolitical alliances.

Speaking on the theme, Professor Peter P. Muller remarked, “India has the potential to be a world-leading economy, and the country has strong entrepreneurial energy. The global economy is no longer functioning in silos. Interdependence is now being redefined by smart technology, resilient regional economies, and sustainability-driven trade priorities.”

Other eminent speakers included:

Mr. Hemant Verma, Zonal Head and Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank (Ex-CIO & CTO)

Mr. Kunal Kumar Kundu, Director & Chief Economist (India & South East Asia), Société Générale

Mr. Arup Sarkar, Member-Finance, Damodar Valley Corporation

Mr. Sanjay Banka, CFO, Senco Gold & Diamonds

Prof. (Dr.) Bhabatosh Banerjee, Ex-President, IAARF and Former Dean, Department of Commerce, University of Calcutta

Prof. Ranjan Kumar Bal, Vice Chancellor, ASBM University, Bhubaneswar

Dr. Bikramjit Chaudhuri, Chief, Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

Mr. S.K. Dutt, Principal Advisor & Mentor, EIILM-Kolkata

Mr. Saugata Das, Solution Architect & Global Solution Leader, Salesforce

Mr. Sandeep Mantri, EVP & CFO, Protean e-Gov Limited

Shri Subha Sankar Ghosh, Curator-E, Science City Kolkata, Ministry of Culture, Government of India

Dr. Sandipan Sarkar, Global Technology Executive, IBM

Sr. Professor Sanjay Deshmukh, Former HoD of Life Sciences, University of Mumbai

Mr. Indrajit Deb Roy, Strategic Fractional CFO, Managing Partner DevAid Services, Former Global Program Lead & Product Owner (S2P), IBM (Moderator)

Mr. Suprakash Das, Director, Finance & Operations (CFO), TCG CREST

Mr. Baliram Mutagekar, VP, BNY (Bank of New York Mellon)

Ms. Mou Mukherjee, CFO, Druk India

Ms. Sreemoyee C. Bhattacharya, Lead – Sustainability, Marico Ltd

The deliberations spanned critical topics such as disrupted fund flows, shifting supply chains, sustainability imperatives, and the impact of regional powers on global trade dynamics. The discussions also examined the reorientation of global finance due to AI integration, the growing role of defence exports in European economies, and China's repositioning in the global value chain. Experts underscored the urgency for financial systems to adapt to fast-moving technological and political shifts.

Notable thematic sessions included:

Economic Powerhouses & Tariff Trends: USA, Europe and Asia

India’s Financial Future: Adapting to Global Economic Trend

Leadership and Workforce Strategy in a Shifting Global Economy

Corporate Accountability in Climate & Finance

These sessions not only added depth to the discourse but also provided valuable learning opportunities for the faculty and students of EIILM-Kolkata. As global economic uncertainties continue to loom, platforms like this serve as crucial avenues for collaborative forecasting, policy design, and academic-industry synergy.