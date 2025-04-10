Future Institute of Engineering and Management to Host Annual Tech Fest Phoenix ‘25

Summary The doors of Phoenix ‘25 are open to take everyone, with whatever fields of interest, to the nearly-fabled lands of the cut-throat Squid Games, as this year’s theme hints at The theme – equal degrees of trending and daunting, as it is – teases at drawing in a larger crowd of tech, or even non-tech, enthusiasts than the annual average of over three thousand. Well, that makes the whole competitive energy buzz even stronger

As the fire-bird prepares to spread its wings again, Team XplOriCa, the official techno-management club of Future Institute of Engineering and Management, invites you to Phoenix ‘25, our most-awaited annual tech-fest. Named after the bird of legends that signifies glory and rejuvenation, this fest brings in a dash of everything to water mental soils of all sorts, including – but not limited to – exciting gaming events, nerve-wracking bot events, a hackathon that calls for equal degrees of creativity and caffeine, even writing or art events, and beyond.

The doors of Phoenix ‘25 are open to take everyone, with whatever fields of interest, to the nearly-fabled lands of the cut-throat Squid Games, as this year’s theme hints at. The theme – equal degrees of trending and daunting, as it is – teases at drawing in a larger crowd of tech, or even non-tech, enthusiasts than the annual average of over three thousand. Well, that makes the whole competitive energy buzz even stronger.

In fact, while Hacktonix promises the complete adrenaline – and sleep deprivation – of a hackathon, events like Robo War, Bots of Anarchy or Captain Tsubotsa promise to never let the adrenaline go down. Meanwhile, Penchanted and Artmaniac promise a quiet haven of boundless artistry to the creative minds.

However, events like Sherlockology, where you essentially get to play detective and shake your braincells awake, Treasure Hunt, where you get a shot at being the closest version of Captain Jack Sparrow that you can possibly be, The Podium, where you can strategically channel all your argumentative skills without being condemned for it, or the Pitchers, where you can switch on your inner Shark Tank mode and dredge up all your business acumen in a high stakes battle of wits, ensure that there’s never a dull moment even if you’re not brainstorming, prototyping and presenting groundbreaking solutions to a panel of esteemed judges for 24 – non-stop – hours at Hacktonix, or making your robotics prowess shine through in manual or autonomous robotics events.

Their fest even tempts you with the free laughter of the carnival events, whether that be witty little games or toppling your opponent over in the zorbing arena! Phoenix ‘25 promises to have something for everyone. Even minus the distress of the benchmark show that has inspired its decorative and otherwise theme this year.