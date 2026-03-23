St Xavier's College

eXabyte’26 Begins Today: Innovation Meets Competition at SXC Kolkata with New Events and Theme

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
11:10 AM

SXC Kolkata

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Summary
The Postgraduate and Research Department of Computer Science at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host its flagship technology fest, eXabyte’26, from today, March 23.
Widely regarded as one of Kolkata’s most anticipated tech events, the fest returns this year with an expanded vision, fresh challenges, and a renewed focus on interdisciplinary innovation.

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Computer Science at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host its flagship technology fest, eXabyte’26, from today, March 23, continuing through March 24. Widely regarded as one of Kolkata’s most anticipated tech events, the fest returns this year with an expanded vision, fresh challenges, and a renewed focus on interdisciplinary innovation.

Built around the theme “Optimising Horizons,” eXabyte’26 aims to inspire participants to explore new frontiers in technology, creativity, and collaboration. The fest provides a dynamic platform where students from diverse backgrounds can come together to test their skills, exchange ideas, and push the boundaries of innovation.

This year’s edition introduces exciting additions such as “Chexmate,” a strategy-driven chess competition, and “Exathon,” a high-energy hackathon designed to challenge participants to develop innovative solutions under time constraints. These new events complement a well-curated lineup that blends technical expertise with creative expression.

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Participants can engage in a wide spectrum of competitions, including “CodePlay” for coding and debugging enthusiasts, “Brainstorm” for quiz aficionados, and “Verb-O-War,” which sharpens debating and articulation skills. Adventure seekers can take part in “XHunt,” a clue-based treasure hunt, while design enthusiasts can showcase their talents through “Webbed” and “Embleed,” focusing on web design and digital art respectively.

Creative storytelling finds a place in “Byte Tales,” while “Snappit” encourages photography with a narrative twist. Technical minds can explore challenges like “Digibit” for hardware circuit design and “Crypt-X” for cryptography problem-solving. Fun and logic-based events such as “Cube-X” for Rubik’s Cube solving and “Sudo-X” for Sudoku lovers further add to the diversity. The fest also embraces gaming culture through “eXcelerate,” an engaging e-sports competition.

With a total of 15 varied events, eXabyte’26 promises a vibrant mix of learning, competition, and entertainment. The organisers have extended an open invitation to students to register and be part of this two-day celebration of technology, creativity, and innovation, reinforcing the fest’s reputation as a hub for emerging talent and ideas in Kolkata’s academic landscape.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
11:11 AM
St Xavier's College SXC tech fest
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