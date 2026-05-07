National Testing Agency Closes CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration; Exam from May 11

Summary Eligible candidates can still submit their scribe details through the official portal The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the scribe registration facility for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Eligible candidates can still submit their scribe details through the official portal.

The facility is available for candidates with benchmark disabilities who wish to provide details of their own scribe for the upcoming examination. Applications can be submitted on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026.

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CUET UG 2026: Steps to Register

Go to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, locate the candidate activity section and select the “Register Scribe Details” link Log in using the application number, password, and captcha code After signing in, fill in the necessary information related to the scribe Review the entered details carefully and submit the application Download and save the confirmation for future reference

The NTA has urged candidates to complete the process before the deadline as no further modifications will be allowed after closure of the registration window.