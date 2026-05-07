Calcutta University BCom Semester V Results 2025 Declared; Grade Cards Shortly

Summary According to the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, candidates who appeared for the Semester V commerce examinations can now access their results online through the university’s official examination portals The result links were activated on May 7, 2026, from 2 pm onwards

The University of Calcutta has announced the results of the BCom Semester V Examination 2025 for students enrolled under the CCF and CBCS curriculum for the 2025–26 academic session.

According to the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, candidates who appeared for the Semester V commerce examinations can now access their results online through the university’s official examination portals.

The result links were activated on May 7, 2026, from 2 pm onwards. Students can check their marks through caluniv.ac.in, cuexam.net and cuexamwindow.in using their 12-digit roll and number.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university advised candidates to avoid unofficial websites while accessing examination records and scorecards. Students have also been instructed to enter their roll numbers in the prescribed format without using hyphens.

The published notification applies to BCom honours, general and major candidates who appeared in the Semester V examinations conducted under both the Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF) and Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students have been asked to verify personal details, college name, subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status carefully.

In case of discrepancies in marksheets or examination records, candidates have been directed to contact their respective colleges or the university authorities for correction procedures.

The university further stated that soft copies of college-wise consolidated gazettes and tabular gazettes would be made available through affiliated college portals.

As per the official schedule, authorised representatives of affiliated colleges will receive college-wise gazettes and grade cards from the Result and Computer Cell section on May 11, 2026, from 2:30 pm onwards.

The notification regarding publication of results was issued under reference number CE/RMCcl26l25l08 dated May 4, 2026.