Police recruitment

UP Police SI Result 2026 Declared at uppbpb.gov.in; Category-Wise Cut-Off, Merit List Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2026
18:13 PM

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Summary
Candidates can now check their qualifying status, scorecards and merit list through the official website of the board: UPPRPB Official Portal
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,543 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the civil police department

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the UP Police Sub-Inspector Result 2026 today, May 7, for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination conducted on March 14 and 15.

Candidates can now check their qualifying status, scorecards and merit list through the official website of the board: UPPRPB Official Portal

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,543 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the civil police department. According to official figures, more than 10.77 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year, making it one of the largest police recruitment tests in the state.

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The board has released the merit list in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Along with the results, category-wise cut-off marks have also been published.

In an official statement, the board said the cut-off marks were prepared after considering several factors, including the number of applicants, examination difficulty level, total vacancies and applicable reservation norms.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now proceed to the next stages of the selection process. These include the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical examination.

UP Police SI Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB
  • Click on the “UP Police SI Result 2026” link on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials
  • Download the scorecard or merit list PDF
  • Search for the roll number in the selection list

The board has advised candidates to regularly monitor the official portal for updates regarding PST/PET schedules and further recruitment instructions.

Last updated on 07 May 2026
18:14 PM
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