AP LAWCET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet 2026 Released; Challenge Window Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The AP LAWCET 2026 answer key has been published to help candidates evaluate their performance ahead of the final result declaration

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMV) has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026 today on the official examination portal.

Candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET 2026 answer key has been published to help candidates evaluate their performance ahead of the final result declaration. Students can download the PDF file by logging into the portal using their registration details.

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The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores. The objection window for challenging discrepancies, if any, is expected to be opened shortly as per the examination schedule.

AP LAWCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes offered by law colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding objections, final answer key and result declaration.