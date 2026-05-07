APSCHE

AP LAWCET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet 2026 Released; Challenge Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2026
16:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP LAWCET 2026 answer key has been published to help candidates evaluate their performance ahead of the final result declaration

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMV) has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026 today on the official examination portal.

Candidates who appeared for the law entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET 2026 answer key has been published to help candidates evaluate their performance ahead of the final result declaration. Students can download the PDF file by logging into the portal using their registration details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores. The objection window for challenging discrepancies, if any, is expected to be opened shortly as per the examination schedule.

AP LAWCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes offered by law colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding objections, final answer key and result declaration.

Last updated on 07 May 2026
16:28 PM
APSCHE AP LAWCET Answer Key
Similar stories
NTA

National Testing Agency Closes CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration; Exam from May 11

semester examination

Calcutta University BCom Semester V Results 2025 Declared; Grade Cards Shortly

JKCET 2025

JKCET 2026 Result Along With Merit List Out; Dhananjay Pandit Tops Overall

Indian Army

Indian Army Announces Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Release Date; CEE from June 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

National Testing Agency Closes CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration; Exam from May 11

semester examination

Calcutta University BCom Semester V Results 2025 Declared; Grade Cards Shortly

JKCET 2025

JKCET 2026 Result Along With Merit List Out; Dhananjay Pandit Tops Overall

Indian Army

Indian Army Announces Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Release Date; CEE from June 1

Indian schools

Global Schools Prize 2026: Two Indian Schools Shine in World’s Top 50 List; Check N. . .

Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha
masterclass

A Masterclass in Character Design and Visual Storytelling with Savio Mascarenhas, Ins. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality