JKCET 2026 Result Along With Merit List Out; Dhananjay Pandit Tops Overall

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check the JKCET 2026 merit list through jkbopee.gov.in According to the official notification, candidates who wish to raise objections regarding their result or seek re-totaling of marks may submit written representations within three days from the date of declaration of the result

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has announced the result of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2026 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check the JKCET 2026 merit list through jkbopee.gov.in.

According to the official notification, candidates who wish to raise objections regarding their result or seek re-totaling of marks may submit written representations within three days from the date of declaration of the result.

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The Board stated that applicants will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 through the POS machine available at JKBOPEE offices in Srinagar or Jammu while submitting the request for re-totaling.

“No representation shall be entertained after the expiry of the prescribed time limit,” the notification said.

JKCET Toppers 2026

Dhananjay Pandit- 177.50

Pranav Gupta: 175.00

Vineet Sharma- 175.00

Gunmohit Singh: 175.00

Naveen Gupta- 175.00

Parikshit Vara: 175.00

Mahi Gupta: 174.00

Parshant Sharma: 173.75

Sumit Pandita: 173.75

Rishika: 172.75

The Board has also invited candidates seeking correction in personal details such as name, parentage, date of birth, category certificate or gender to visit the JKBOPEE offices physically within five days of issuance of the notification for rectification.

However, the Board clarified that no fresh request for inclusion of category claims not mentioned during the online application process would be accepted.

JKCET is conducted for admission to engineering and professional courses offered by institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. The merit list released by JKBOPEE will be used for the counselling and seat allotment process.