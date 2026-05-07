DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Results 2026 Out; Link Active at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Summary Students who appeared for the improvement examinations can now access their results online through the official portals results.hse.kerala.gov.in , keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in The Plus One improvement examination results are available for candidates who appeared to enhance their scores in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations under the Kerala state board system

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the Class 11 (Plus One) improvement examination results 2026 today.

DHSE conducted the Kerala Plus One improvement exams 2026 from March 5 to March 27 across the state.

Students who appeared for the improvement examinations can now access their results online through the official portals results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

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The Plus One improvement examination results are available for candidates who appeared to enhance their scores in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations under the Kerala state board system.

To download the result, students must visit any of the official result portals, enter their roll number and date of birth, and submit the details to view their scorecard. The provisional marksheet can then be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The scorecard includes details such as student name, register number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

Officials have advised students to carefully verify all details in the marksheet and report any discrepancies to their respective schools or the DHSE authorities for correction.

The announcement is expected to benefit thousands of Higher Secondary students seeking improved academic performance for admissions and higher studies.