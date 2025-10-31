IIM Shillong Hosts “Ideas Matter Most” to Drive Innovation for India@2047

IIM Shillong

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong recently hosted HT – “Ideas Matter Most” under the thought-provoking theme “Together Towards India@2047: Community–Industry Synergy for Innovation and Growth.” The event served as a dynamic forum for policymakers, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and academicians to deliberate on innovation, sustainability, and India’s roadmap to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Delivering the inaugural address, Professor Naliniprava Tripathy, Director (I/C), IIM Shillong, emphasised the power of collective effort and shared responsibility in driving India’s growth journey. She highlighted the institute’s mission of promoting values-driven leadership, responsible management, and community engagement—principles that align closely with the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The event commenced with a keynote talk by Shri Madhu Chandan, Founder and CEO of Organic Mandya, who shared his inspiring journey of transforming farmers into agri-entrepreneurs. Encouraging young innovators to “think differently and act courageously,” he highlighted how community-driven innovation can create sustainable impact.

Adding intellectual depth, Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta, Economic and Foreign Policy Expert, spoke about cultivating “Viksit Gyan” (developed knowledge) and “Viksit Sooch” (progressive thought) as key enablers of nation-building. He stressed the need for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat—a self-reliant India powered by indigenous innovation and global collaboration.

Two insightful panel discussions followed, addressing themes of inclusive innovation and regional competitiveness.

The first panel, “CSR: Identifying Key Focus Areas for Community–Industry Partnerships for Inclusive Innovation,” moderated by Prof. Rohit Dwivedi, explored how CSR can drive meaningful collaboration between academia, industry, and communities. Panelists included Ankur Chaturvedi (Emami Ltd.), Kasturika S (Wipro Ltd.), Sita Baruah (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.), and Mintu Handique (Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.), who collectively underscored the importance of aligning CSR initiatives with local needs to foster sustainable growth.

The second panel, “Vision North East – Driving Economic Competitiveness through People and Communities,” moderated by Prof. Sanjeeb Kakoty, delved into the Northeast’s potential to lead India’s innovation story. Speakers P. Narayana Bhatta (Latlong ai), Mintu Handique (NRL), Ramen Lal Baishya (Tea Board of India), and Himanshu Shekhar (NDTV) highlighted how empowering communities and nurturing entrepreneurship can unlock regional opportunities.

A series of thought-provoking talks added further depth, with Naina More, Celebrity Speaker, inspiring audiences with her reflections on creativity and perseverance; P. Narayana Bhatta discussing the role of geospatial intelligence in innovation; and Himanshu Shekhar emphasizing storytelling’s influence on public perception. Aravinda Kamireddy (IT Cater Inc., USA) and Amresh Pratap Yadav (Johnson Controls) shared perspectives on cross-border collaboration and corporate purpose-driven innovation.

The event concluded with the “Emerging Ideas Award” ceremony, recognizing the top three entrepreneurial ideas for creativity, feasibility, and social impact. The winners received trophies and certificates, symbolising the spirit of innovation and inclusivity central to the Ideas Matter Most initiative.

Delivering the welcome address, Shri Hemango Kishore Dutta, Joint General Manager – Corporate Affairs, IIM Shillong, highlighted the role of industry–academia partnerships in driving sustainable development. Expressing gratitude, Shri Pranav Kumar, CEO of Ideas Matter Most Ventures Pvt. Ltd., commended IIM Shillong for fostering transformative discussions that contribute to India’s growth vision.

Through this landmark event, IIM Shillong reaffirmed its commitment to building a values-driven, innovation-led ecosystem that integrates community engagement with academic and corporate collaboration—paving the way for a resilient and inclusive Viksit Bharat@2047.

