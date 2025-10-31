NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
16:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2025 can complete their registration for Round 1 counselling until November 7, 2025
Foreign candidates, including NRIs, must register on the official portal by November 6, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the schedule for Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma courses. The online registration process has commenced on the official portal mahacet.org.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2025 can complete their registration for Round 1 counselling until November 7, 2025. The counselling registration fee is a non-refundable Rs 3,000 for all categories, along with a security deposit as applicable.

Foreign candidates, including NRIs, must register on the official portal by November 6, 2025. According to the official notification, “NRI candidates are eligible only for 15% Institute Quota as per merit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online registration- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Payment of registration fees (non refundable- Rs 3,000) and Security Deposit (as applicable)- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Uploading of all required colored scan original documents in pdf format- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Seat matrix for CAP Round 1- November 10, 2025

General list of registered candidates (including inservice, NRI, PWD, ORPHAN)- November 10, 2025

Common provisional state merit list and in-service state merit list- November 10, 2025

Online preference, choice form filling process for CAP round- November 11 to 13, 2025

Declaration of first selection list (CAP Round 1)- November 15, 2025

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees- November 16 to 20 upto 5:30 pm

The counselling process requires candidates to upload all required colored scans of original documents in PDF format during registration. Those selected in the first round must physically join their allotted institutes and submit the status retention form with original documents and requisite fees between November 16 and 20, 2025, up to 5:30 PM.

The Maharashtra NEET PG counselling is a critical step for medical aspirants seeking postgraduate seats in the state, and candidates are advised to complete all registration and document-upload formalities on time.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
16:12 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
Similar stories
Haryana education

Haryana Board Launches One-Time Marks Improvement Opportunity for Students- Read Deta. . .

NExT exam

NExT Exam Deferred for 3-4 Years, NMC to Conduct Mock Tests Before Implementation

NTA

NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline; Check Revised Schedule Here

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Hosts “Ideas Matter Most” to Drive Innovation for India@2047

Haryana education

Haryana Board Launches One-Time Marks Improvement Opportunity for Students- Read Deta. . .

NExT exam

NExT Exam Deferred for 3-4 Years, NMC to Conduct Mock Tests Before Implementation

IBPS

IBPS SO Main Hall Ticket Released at ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Inside

NTA

NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline; Check Revised Schedule Here

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality