Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the schedule for Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma courses. The online registration process has commenced on the official portal mahacet.org.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2025 can complete their registration for Round 1 counselling until November 7, 2025. The counselling registration fee is a non-refundable Rs 3,000 for all categories, along with a security deposit as applicable.

Foreign candidates, including NRIs, must register on the official portal by November 6, 2025. According to the official notification, “NRI candidates are eligible only for 15% Institute Quota as per merit.”

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Online registration- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Payment of registration fees (non refundable- Rs 3,000) and Security Deposit (as applicable)- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Uploading of all required colored scan original documents in pdf format- October 31 to November 7, 2025

Seat matrix for CAP Round 1- November 10, 2025

General list of registered candidates (including inservice, NRI, PWD, ORPHAN)- November 10, 2025

Common provisional state merit list and in-service state merit list- November 10, 2025

Online preference, choice form filling process for CAP round- November 11 to 13, 2025

Declaration of first selection list (CAP Round 1)- November 15, 2025

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees- November 16 to 20 upto 5:30 pm

The counselling process requires candidates to upload all required colored scans of original documents in PDF format during registration. Those selected in the first round must physically join their allotted institutes and submit the status retention form with original documents and requisite fees between November 16 and 20, 2025, up to 5:30 PM.

The Maharashtra NEET PG counselling is a critical step for medical aspirants seeking postgraduate seats in the state, and candidates are advised to complete all registration and document-upload formalities on time.