Haryana Board Launches One-Time Marks Improvement Opportunity for Students- Read Details

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website — www.bseh.org.in — starting October 31, 2025 Applications must be submitted by November 15, 2025, as the Board has clarified that no applications will be accepted after the deadline

In a student welfare initiative, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced a one-time opportunity for students who passed the Senior Secondary (Academic and Open School) examinations between March 1990 and March 2024 to apply for improvement of marks.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the Board’s official website — www.bseh.org.in — starting October 31, 2025. Applications must be submitted by November 15, 2025, as the Board has clarified that no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

HBSE Marks Improvement Scheme: Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Application fee: ₹10,000 (one-time fee)

Subjects eligible for improvement: One or a maximum of two subjects

Required documents: Self-attested copy of the pass certificate, verified by a gazetted officer or the principal of a government/recognized private school

Application mode: Online only via www.bseh.org.in

This initiative, announced through a press release by Dr. (Prof.) Pawan Kumar, Chairman, Mr. Satish Shahpur, Vice-Chairman, and Mr. Munish Sharma, IAS, Secretary, offers a rare chance for past students to enhance their academic records and strengthen their career and higher education prospects.

The HBSE has emphasized that candidates should carefully follow the application procedure and submit all documents on time, as late submissions will not be entertained under any circumstances.