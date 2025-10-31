SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at ssc.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates aiming to apply for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police can complete their applications via the official SSC website ssc.gov.in Following the closure of applications, the Commission will provide a 2-day window for correction or modification of application forms

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025 today, October 31, 2025, at 11:00 PM. Candidates aiming to apply for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police can complete their applications via the official SSC website ssc.gov.in.

Following the closure of applications, the Commission will provide a 2-day window for correction or modification of application forms. Candidates can make necessary changes and re-submit their forms within this period.

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Age: 18 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2007)

Educational Qualification: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) pass from a recognized board

Application Fee: ₹100

Exemptions: Women, SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates eligible for reservation

SSC Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on login link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online

4. Click on submit and login to the page

5. Enter the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

