IIT Kanpur Launches Free 40-Day Online JEE Main 2026 Crash Course under SATHEE- Key Details Here

Summary The course is set to begin on November 1, 2025, and interested students can register online through the official portal: satheejee.iitk.ac.in/jee-crash-course-preparation All resources — including lectures, practice materials, and performance reports — are available free of cost to learners across India through the SATHEE platform

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, under the Ministry of Education’s flagship initiative SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), has announced a 40-day free online crash course for JEE Main 2026 preparation. The course is set to begin on November 1, 2025, and interested students can register online through the official portal: satheejee.iitk.ac.in/jee-crash-course-preparation.

Designed to strengthen core concepts and boost overall exam performance, the crash course offers a structured learning plan with:

Live and recorded interactive sessions conducted by IITians

Daily practice problems and chapter-wise tests

All India mock test series

AI-based performance analytics for personalized progress tracking

Doubt-clearing support from 10 AM to 6 PM

Free mentorship and motivational sessions

ADVERTISEMENT

All resources — including lectures, practice materials, and performance reports — are available free of cost to learners across India through the SATHEE platform.

SATHEE aims to provide structured guidance, expert-led sessions, and data-driven insights for national entrance exams, including JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, ICAR, SSC, RRB, and IBPS, ensuring inclusive, equitable, and multilingual access to high-quality learning resources.

In an official statement, IIT Kanpur said, "Through this initiative, IIT Kanpur continues to extend its commitment to fostering excellence in education and enabling students from every corner of the country to pursue their aspirations through accessible, technology-driven learning solutions."

This initiative offers students nationwide a rare opportunity to prepare under IIT mentorship, leveraging modern AI-driven assessment tools and interactive guidance, all free of charge.