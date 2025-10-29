IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

Posted on 29 Oct 2025
14:37 PM

IIEST Shibpur

Summary
The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, is gearing up to host the 14th edition of its annual techno-management fest - INSTRUO 2025 - from October 31 to November 2, 2025. With the theme “Driving Innovation,” this year’s edition is set to spotlight cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse, creating a platform for the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

Known as Kolkata’s biggest technical fest and Eastern India’s second-largest, INSTRUO has evolved into a melting pot of creativity, competition, and collaboration. The much-awaited event will bring together students, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts from across India for three days of intellectual engagement, thrilling contests, and futuristic showcases.

The festival’s flagship attractions, the Robowar and the Hacksprint, promise to take centre stage this year. The Robowar will feature an electrifying face-off between student-built battle machines, armed with spikes, grinders, and crushers, fighting for supremacy in an arena of strategy and spectacle. Meanwhile, the Hacksprint, a 24-hour national-level hackathon with a total prize pool of ₹5,00,000, will challenge participants to solve real-world problems using innovations in AI, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare, while also offering internship opportunities.

Adding to the excitement, INSTRUO 14 will host a diverse lineup of tech-driven and entrepreneurial events, including:

  • Rise Above: A thrilling aeromodelling competition testing flight precision and control.
  • Founder’s Goal: A startup showdown offering budding entrepreneurs a chance to pitch ideas to investors.
  • Ode to Code: A fast-paced coding battle where logic meets lightning speed.

Set against the stunning 123-acre heritage campus of IIEST, Shibpur - an Institute of National Importance with over 165 years of legacy - INSTRUO 14 aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. It stands as a testament to IIEST’s enduring mission to nurture innovation and inspire students to build technologies that shape a better tomorrow.

Students and innovators nationwide are invited to participate in this celebration of technology and creativity. For event details and registration, visit instruo.tech.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
15:33 PM
IIEST Shibpur Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Techno-Management Fest
