Ecstasia 2025: A Grand Celebration of Culture at UEM Kolkata

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
15:57 PM

UEM Kolkata

Summary
Ecstasia 2025, held on March 8th and 9th at the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Kolkata, proved to be an unforgettable cultural extravaganza, setting new standards for the annual festival. With over 10,000 attendees from various colleges across the region, the event became the largest and most successful edition of Ecstasia to date.

The vibrant campus buzzed with energy throughout both days, hosting a rich variety of events that catered to every interest. From competitive dance and drama performances to music, literary competitions, and informal challenges, there was something for everyone. Students showcased their talents, while the audience cheered and celebrated in unison, creating an atmosphere brimming with creativity and enthusiasm.

The highlight of the festival came on March 8th with an electrifying performance by DJ Ritesh Jaiswal, who set the stage on fire with his high-energy beats, leaving the crowd in awe. The excitement continued to build as the festival reached its climax on March 9th with a mesmerizing live concert by Riddles. The band’s stellar performance had everyone on their feet, singing and dancing along, making it a night to remember.

Throughout the fest, UEM Kolkata’s commitment to providing a platform for artistic expression and fostering a sense of community was evident. The success of Ecstasia 2025 not only surpassed previous editions but also earned widespread praise for its seamless organization and diverse range of activities.

As the curtains came down on this year’s fest, it was clear that Ecstasia has firmly established itself as one of the most anticipated cultural fests in the city, leaving attendees eagerly awaiting next year’s edition. The energy, excitement, and sheer joy experienced at Ecstasia 2025 will be cherished for years to come.

