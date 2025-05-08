Eastern India’s No. 1 Hotel Management Institute Opens Doors to Global Careers

Summary NIPS shapes students into professionals who don’t just work in hotels — they lead them, manage them, and transform them into global brands. The institute’s strong international partnerships and internship tie-ups with countries such as the USA, UK, France, Germany, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand provide students with a unique advantage — the opportunity to gain global experience while continuing their education.

One of the leading institutes for hospitality education in Eastern India, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, has added another feather to its cap by receiving recognition from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Ranked among the top 100 hotel management institutes globally, NIPS shapes students into professionals who don't just work in hotels — they lead them, manage them, and transform them into global brands.

Vivek Pathak, The founder of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

The founder of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Vivek Pathak, stated, "For the past three decades, we have upheld the highest standards in hospitality education. The recognition from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is a true testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students."

It is the only hospitality institute in Eastern India to be recognised by the World Association of Chefs' Societies — a rare honour that places it in a league of its own. Its recognition as Asia’s Greatest Brand, along with prestigious awards such as Best Institute of the Year by CMO Asia and the Best International Placement Award by ASSOCHAM, are more than accolades; they are testaments to an institution that consistently exceeds expectations. NIPS was also honoured with the renowned ‘Black Swan Award’ for Best International Placement for the years 2019–2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

What truly sets this institution apart is the remarkable success of its alumni. Executive Chef Vikram Jaiswal of Novotel Hotels, Mr. Barun Ganguly, Director of Training and Quality at JW Marriott, and Mr. Amitava Guha Thakurta, Regional Director of PVR INOX Ltd., are just a few shining examples of the NIPS legacy in action. From star hotels to top corporate houses, from Dubai to Tokyo to New York, NIPS graduates are making their mark across the globe — turning dreams into reality and showcasing the pride of Indian hospitality on the world stage.

The institute’s strong international partnerships and internship tie-ups with countries such as the USA, UK, France, Germany, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand provide students with a unique advantage — the opportunity to gain global experience while continuing their education. Programmes range from diploma to degree and master’s levels, covering key areas such as hotel management, culinary arts, tourism, aviation, retail, and healthcare.

If parents wish to secure a bright future, top-tier placements, and a successful career path for their children, they can place their trust in NIPS with complete confidence. In a world driven by skills, experience, and a global outlook, hospitality management has emerged as one of the most dynamic career choices — and NIPS is where it all begins.

