ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE PhD Results 2025 Declared - NTA Drops Questions, Revises Answer Key

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
10:01 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) Postgraduate (PG) and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) – Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) / Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).
Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official examination portal, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

The computer-based examinations were conducted on July 3, 2025, across 161 centres in 83 cities nationwide. A total of 27,384 candidates registered for the AIEEA PG exam, of which 25,338 appeared. For AICE JRF/SRF (PhD), 11,116 candidates registered and 9,940 appeared.

The computer-based examinations were conducted on July 3, 2025, across 161 centres in 83 cities nationwide. A total of 27,384 candidates registered for the AIEEA PG exam, of which 25,338 appeared. For AICE JRF/SRF (PhD), 11,116 candidates registered and 9,940 appeared.

After the release of provisional answer keys, NTA reviewed the objections submitted by candidates and finalised the answer keys for result processing. In the final evaluation, nine questions from the AIEEA PG paper and seventeen questions from the AICE PhD paper were dropped, and the scores were calculated accordingly.

Steps to download scorecard

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.
  2. Click on the relevant scorecard link.
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. View and download your scorecard.
  5. Print a copy for future reference.

The AIEEA PG entrance exam marks will be used for admissions to postgraduate programmes in fields such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, veterinary science, animal sciences, agricultural engineering, community science, fisheries, dairy science, and allied disciplines. Meanwhile, AICE PhD scores will determine admission to doctoral programmes and award of fellowships in corresponding fields.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
10:02 AM
ICAR AIEEA 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) AICE PhD Result
