NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out! Link and Provisional Result Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
09:03 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional seat allotment results for Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 counselling.
Candidates who participated in the process can now check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional seat allotment results for Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the process can now check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to check NEET UG 2025 provisional seat allotment result:

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘UG Medical’ tab.
  3. Click on ‘Provisional Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025’ under the Current Events section.
  4. View the result PDF and download it for future reference.
As per the MCC notification, candidates must carefully verify their results and report any discrepancies by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com before 11 AM on August 13, 2025. After this deadline, the provisional results will be treated as final. MCC has clarified that these results are purely indicative and may be subject to change.

The notice further emphasised that the provisional allotment does not grant any legal claim to the allotted seat and cannot be challenged in a court of law. Aspirants are advised to approach their allotted colleges or institutions only after the final results are released and the allotment letter is available for download from the MCC portal.

The release of results was initially expected on August 11, but the extension of the choice-filling deadline to 11.59 PM that day led to a delay in the announcement.

For detailed information, candidates are urged to refer to the official MCC website.

Find the direct provisional result link here.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
09:03 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling seat allotment
