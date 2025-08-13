RRB Exam

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Posts CBT 2025 from September 10: Full Schedule & Guidelines Out

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of various posts under the Ministerial and Isolated categories.
Candidates can check the official notice through the regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of various posts under the Ministerial and Isolated categories, as per Centralised Employment Notice No. 07/2024. The examinations are set to be conducted from September 10 to September 12, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice through the regional RRB websites.

The application window for this recruitment closed on February 28, 2025. As per the official guidelines, the link to check exam city, exam date, and download travel passes for SC/ST candidates will be activated 10 days before the examination. Admit cards or e-call letters will be available for download four days prior to the scheduled exam date mentioned in the city/date link.

Candidates must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the exam centre. They are required to carry their original Aadhaar card or a verified Aadhaar printout. If Aadhaar verification is incomplete, candidates should visit rrbapply.gov.in to finish the process before the test. Additionally, candidates must ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system before appearing for the examination.

The RRB has warned candidates against trusting any unauthorised sources or individuals claiming to secure jobs in exchange for money. The selection process is purely merit-based, determined by CBT performance.

For further updates, applicants should regularly visit the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
09:36 AM
RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway recruitment exam schedule
