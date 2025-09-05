UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata’s DriveBlaze 2025 Concludes in Style with Hackathons, Tech Talks & More

Posted on 05 Sep 2025
16:03 PM

Summary
This year’s edition cemented its reputation as one of the most dynamic student-driven platforms, igniting fresh ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and a true celebration of technology.

The campus turned into a buzzing hub of creativity, competition, and collaboration as DriveBlaze 2025, the annual techno-management fest organised by UEM Kolkata’s Department of CST, CSIT, CSE (Cyber Security), and CSE (Networks), concluded with remarkable success. This year’s edition cemented its reputation as one of the most dynamic student-driven platforms, igniting fresh ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and a true celebration of technology.

From coding battles to thought-provoking discussions, DriveBlaze 2025 offered something for every aspiring technophile. The highlight of the fest was HackSynthesis 2.0, a 30-hour marathon hackathon where student teams tirelessly transformed their concepts into functional prototypes. With themes revolving around real-world challenges, young developers showcased innovations across AI, IoT, and data analytics, proving that determination and teamwork can yield solutions with far-reaching impact.

Workshops and talks ensured that the fest was not just about competition but also learning. The Crypt-O-Chain Workshop introduced students to blockchain fundamentals, smart contracts, and cryptocurrency, while an engaging Tech Talk Podcast-style session brought experts and learners together to exchange insights on AI, ethical hacking, and sustainable tech.

Adding to the thrill were fast-paced contests like Yukti Yagna 2.0, a quiz testing ingenuity and knowledge, Orion 2.0, a web development challenge, and Script Grid 2.0, a coding contest that pushed participants to prove their algorithmic efficiency under pressure.

The event also featured an impressive lineup of speakers. Professor Dr. Satyajit Chakraborty, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UEM Kolkata, and Professor Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director (IQAC) of IEM-UEM Group, inspired participants with insights into the evolving landscape of computer science. Industry expertise came from Mr. Chandan Jha, Associate Vice President at a leading tech firm, while entrepreneurial energy was fueled by Mr. Dipan Roy, Co-founder of Mind Webs, who shared his journey from coder to startup founder.

As DriveBlaze 2025 drew to a close, it was clear that the festival had achieved far more than showcasing competitions. It fostered a space where knowledge merged with creativity, ideas transformed into prototypes, and students left with renewed confidence to shape the digital future. With such an impactful chapter added to its legacy, the tech community now eagerly awaits the next edition, DriveBlaze 2026.

Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
16:04 PM
UEM Kolkata Techno-Management Fest
