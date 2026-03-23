St. Xavier's College

Dribble the Risk to Find the Fix- Xavier’s Consulting Club sets the field for Cases Over Coffee Edition 4

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
14:02 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

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Summary
Building on a legacy of strategic brilliance, this edition invites students nationwide to test their ideas, challenge their approach, and navigate the rigor of high-impact business challenges
Registrations open on 20th March, step onto the field, go head-to-head with some of the strongest contenders across the country, and see how far your strategy can carry you when it’s game time

The Xavier’s Consulting Club at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, brings back its flagship case competition, Cases Over Cof ee: Chapter 4. Building on a legacy of strategic brilliance, this edition invites students nationwide to test their ideas, challenge their approach, and navigate the rigor of high-impact business challenges.

Registrations open on 20th March, setting the competition in motion through a format that builds intensity at each stage. The journey begins with The Kickoff Pitch (20th March to 26th March), an online round where participants must quickly interpret a problem and present a clear, structured approach. Shortlisted teams advance to Strategic Lineup on 29th March, where the focus shifts to depth and precision, requiring stronger reasoning and more refined execution. The competition then moves on-campus with Midfield Mastery during the semi-finals on 7th April, where participants must adapt to evolving case scenarios and think on their feet. It culminates in The Last Dance on 8th April, a high stakes final where strategies are presented in an immersive, high pressure environment. Each stage is designed to test a different dimension, how participants interpret, refine, and deliver as the stakes rise.

Adding depth to the experience is a panel of industry professionals who bring real world rigour to the evaluation. Participants will have their ideas assessed by Samriddhi Nahata, Senior Associate at Boston Consulting Group (BCG); Aakash Banka, Management Consultant at Accenture Strategy and Consulting; and Kishan Modi, Quantitative Researcher at BlackRock, ensuring practical and precise feedback.

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What sets Cases Over Coffee apart is the way it unfolds, each round revealing just enough to make participants pause, reassess, and rethink their next move. The real challenge isn’t just solving the case, but staying on course in moments of uncertainty, reading the play with limited cues, and building momentum even when the full field isn’t visible. There’s always another layer waiting to be uncovered, and that’s where it gets interesting. As the competition progresses, it reflects a familiar rhythm, staying composed under pressure, anticipating what’s ahead, and turning ambiguity into a clear, decisive game plan.

For students aiming to build a competitive edge, whether for case competitions, internships, or a future in consulting, this is your chance to step onto the pitch and prove your game sense. It’s a high intensity, hands-on experience where quick passes, sharp positioning, and smart plays matter far more than just theory.

Registrations open on 20th March, step onto the field, go head-to-head with some of the strongest contenders across the country, and see how far your strategy can carry you when it’s game time.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
14:02 PM
St. Xavier's College college events St. Xavier’s College
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