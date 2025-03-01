Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, inaugurates ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ at IIT Madras

Summary IInvenTiv 2025 is a major initiative towards realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ that showcases industry-ready, ground-breaking research from premier research and academic institutes of India The objective of IInvenTiv 2025 is to drive the commercialisation of lab research into real-world products and applications through technology transfers, licensing and other venues of Industry-Academia Collaboration

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, inaugurated ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ at IIT Madras campus today (28th Feb 2025) in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, thought leaders, researchers and industry representatives from across the country.

India’s largest R&D Fair, IInvenTiv 2025 showcases groundbreaking innovations from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes. It is being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Being held today and tomorrow (28th Feb & 1st March 2025) at the IIT Madras Campus, IInvenTiv brings together top research groups and industry from across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inaugural Event Live Stream can be viewed using the following link - https://www.youtube.com/live/8SSv354mG0s

Addressing the inaugural session virtually, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, extended his invitation to the international representatives and sought to strengthen research ties to foster global start-up opportunities. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also said that as of 2025, India has emerged as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with a combined valuation exceeding USD 354 million.

Shri Pradhan also said, “Tamil Nadu has always been a land of innovation, entrepreneurship and excellence and has given India some of the brightest entrepreneurs, innovators, scientists and researchers who have made significant contributions to nation building.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said, “I am sure IInvenTiv 3.0, with significant participation of representatives from higher education institutes and the industry will emerge as an iconic brand in the innovation sector”

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar added, “I am sure that the industry leaders attending the event will find many of the technologies on display useful, leading to further technology transfers in the near future”.

Further, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said also quoted the Tamil Sangam Age Philosopher, Kaniyan Poonkunranaar - Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir - everywhere is home, and all beings our kin, and said that fostering technological advancement is like pulling the Thiruvaarur or Puri Jagannath temple chariots – it takes the entire town working towards it, sharing the Tamil proverb – oor koodi izhukkum thaer.

A coffee table book, titled ‘Prabhav – From Ideas to Impact’ on leading technological innovations from Indian higher education institutions, which have led to great impacts on the industry, was released during the event. It can be viewed using the following link - https://iinventiv.iitm.ac.in/coffee-table-book.php

A coffee table book on one year of SWAYAM Plus was also released on the occasion. Dr. Majumdar also released IIT Madras’ science magazine, Shaastra, and exhibit catalogue, and felicitated the Yuvamanthan Hackathon winners and leading industry collaborators. Several MoUs were signed with industry for tech transfer (File Attached).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Through IInventiv 2025, we are now bringing together a platform in which industry leaders can look at technology transfer, investors can look at avenues for funding and foster future collaboration”. He also added that such an approach paves the way for Viksit Bharat 2047, the dream of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, said, "In the current edition of IInvenTiv, we have more than 180 exhibits from 39 participating institutions. These feature the latest R&D that have been happening in these institutions, start-ups that have arisen out of the R&D done at these institutions as well as technology that is now available for commercialization in the industry”.

‘Chintan Shivir’ or brainstorming sessions, moderated by reporters from IIT Madras Shaastra Magazine, a science and technology publication, are being conducted over the course of IInvenTiv 2025, in the following thematic areas, each featuring leading experts from government, industry, academia, and start-ups:

AI/ML Technologies Aviation, Defence & Space Marine Technology Medical/Healthcare Engineering Rural Technology Smart Cities & Infrastructure Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4.0+/5.0) Circularity & Sustainability (Energy & E-mobility)