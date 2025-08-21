CSIR NET Result 2025 Out for June Session - Scorecard Link and Qualifying Details

CSIR UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2025 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their CSIR UGC NET result 2025 from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The exam was conducted on July 28 in two shifts across the country. This year, a total of 1,95,241 candidates registered for the examination, including 1,14,339 females, 80,894 males, and eight third-gender candidates. Out of these, 1,47,732 candidates appeared in the exam, comprising 86,777 males, 60,950 females, and five third-gender candidates.

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Result 2025

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Download Score Card” link on the homepage.
  • Enter application number and date of birth.
  • View and download the CSIR UGC NET score card 2025.
  • Check and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 result has been prepared based on the final answer key. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on August 1, and candidates were given until August 3 to raise objections. One question from the life sciences paper was dropped while preparing the final key.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and keep them safe for the counselling and admission process. NTA will also release the subject-wise cut-offs soon, which will determine the qualifying marks required for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

