DPS Ruby Park Hosted Striker 2025- An Exhilarating Inter-School Football Tournament

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Aug 2025
12:35 PM

DPS Ruby Park

Summary
Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, proudly hosted STRIKER on 1st August 2025, an exhilarating inter-school football tournament that brought together passion, skill, and true sporting spirit. The much-anticipated event saw enthusiastic participation from 29 leading schools across Kolkata in both the boys' and girls' categories.

From the first whistle to the final goal, STRIKER was a celebration of agility, teamwork, and determination. The lush football field of DPS Ruby Park echoed with cheers as teams displayed intense competition and remarkable sportsmanship.

After several dynamic and high-octane matches, the tournament concluded with the following results:

Haryana Vidya Mandir was declared the Champions in the Boys’ category, with Delhi Public School, Ruby Park as the Runner-up.

In the Girls’ Category, Modern High School for Girls was declared the Champions, with The Newtown School as the Runner-up.

The electrifying Inter- School Football Tournament concluded on high spirits as the school ground witnessed such exceptional talent. The school extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the teams for their vibrant participation and unyielding sportsmanship. With STRIKER, DPS Ruby Park continues its tradition of nurturing excellence not only in academics but across all spheres of student life.

