Delhi Public School Ruby Park Hosts Thrilling 20th Annual Sports Meet

The 20th Annual Sports Meet of Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Kolkata, witnessed spectacular displays of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship across two action-packed days at Geetanjali Stadium.

Welcome address by Principal Smt Joyoti Chaudhuri. DPS Ruby Park

The opening day saw vibrant performances from students of Nursery to Class VI, filling the stadium with energy and enthusiasm. After the welcome address by Principal Smt Joyoti Chaudhuri, the event began with the Junior Choir’s rendition of Fire, followed by the hoisting of the school flag, lighting of the torch, and release of tricolor balloons symbolising freedom and unity.

Lighting of the torch, and release of tricolor balloons symbolising freedom and unity at the event. DPS Ruby Park

Chief Guest Shri Arup Baidya, six-time national badminton champion, and Guest of Honour Syndrela Das, table tennis national champion, inaugurated the meet. Highlights included fun races inspired by The Jungle Book, engaging track events like the Shuttle and Zig-Zag races, and captivating performances in karate, aerobics, yoga, and mass drills.

The school’s motto, Service Before Self, shone brightly as NGO Bosco Net participated in the celebrations. The day concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, reaffirming the school’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Students showcasing their prowess in various athletic and field events DPS Ruby Park

The second day witnessed the senior school students showcasing their prowess in various athletic and field events. Shri Tarun Dey, former Indian football team captain, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Guests of Honour Dola Banerjee, ace archer, and Colonel Avijit Das, Commanding Officer of the 2 Bengal Battalion NCC.

The event began with a grand march past by contingents from six houses—Chenab, Ganga, Jhelum, Kaveri, Narmada, and Teesta—and the NCC, leaving the audience in awe. Track and field events demonstrated strength and agility, while karate performances displayed precision and discipline.

Muskaan Chatterjee (Class XII) and Hrishikesh Kumar Banik (Class IX) were named Sports Achievers for the session 2024–25, while Chenab House emerged as Overall Champions.

