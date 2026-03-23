DPS Megacity Hosts Innovative Parenting Session with India’s Top Parent Voices Together

Summary DPS Megacity Kolkata hosted a first-of-its-kind “Parent-to-Parent” dialogue on March 18, 2026. The initiative brought together prominent parent influencers, educators, and families to address the evolving challenges of raising children in a fast-changing, digitally driven world.

In a pioneering step towards redefining school-parent engagement, DPS Megacity Kolkata hosted a first-of-its-kind “Parent-to-Parent” dialogue on March 18, 2026. The initiative brought together prominent parent influencers, educators, and families to address the evolving challenges of raising children in a fast-changing, digitally driven world.

(L to R): Mrs. Tilottama Mallik (Principal of DPS Megacity), with Shikha Dutt (Parent Influencer), Dr. Rouble Tuli (Parent Influencer), Mr. Harshit Chokhani (Group Chief Operating Officer, DPS Megacity), and Mr. Amitabh Mohan (Psychologist, MD HLS India, Mentor at DPS Megacity) DPS Megacity

Breaking away from traditional orientation formats, the school invited well-known parenting voices, Dr. Rouble Tuli and Shikha Dutt to engage directly with parents. The interactive session created a platform for open conversations, enabling parents to share experiences and gain practical insights into nurturing children’s holistic development.

During the session, speakers highlighted common concerns faced by parents today, including the tendency to compare children and the pressure to meet societal expectations. Through relatable examples, they emphasised that every child possesses a unique learning style, personality, and pace of development. The discussion underlined how constant comparison can adversely impact a child’s confidence and emotional well-being.

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Dr. Rouble Tuli and Shikha Dutt address the gathering during an interactive session at DPS Megacity, Kolkata. DPS Megacity

Parents were encouraged to shift their focus from external benchmarks to understanding their child’s individual strengths. The session stressed the importance of fostering a supportive and positive environment that promotes natural cognitive and emotional growth, rather than imposing unrealistic expectations.

The dialogue also introduced the concept of “structured” or “corporate parenting,” where children are guided with balanced routines and treated as responsible individuals. Speakers noted that meaningful growth stems from a combination of academics, extracurricular exposure, and real-world application of knowledge, rather than an overemphasis on choosing prestigious institutions alone.

The programme formed a key part of the school’s parent orientation, offering expert perspectives on contemporary parenting and the crucial role of families in shaping a child’s future. Reflecting on the initiative, Principal Tilottama Mallik emphasised the need for schools to actively support parents in navigating modern challenges, while Group COO Harshit Chokhani highlighted the institution’s commitment to building a collaborative ecosystem for student well-being.

Over the years, DPS Megacity Kolkata has established itself as a centre of academic excellence, complemented by progressive initiatives focused on holistic education. The school has also recorded notable achievements, including producing a national topper and consistently strong board results.

The Parent-to-Parent dialogue stands as a testament to the institution’s evolving approach—strengthening the partnership between educators and families while ensuring that every child’s journey is guided with empathy, understanding, and purpose.