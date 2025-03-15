Delhi Public School Ruby Park

Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Kolkata immersed in a kaleidoscope of colours with a joyous Holi Assembly

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Mar 2025
13:35 PM

DPS Ruby Park

The junior wing of Delhi Public School Ruby Park celebrated the festival of Holi with an enchanting assembly that painted the morning with vibrant hues of traditional songs, dances and storytelling. The event, attended by the Principal, Headmistress, members of the managing committee, teachers, children, and enthusiastic parents, was a grand tribute to India’s festival of colours.

The assembly commenced with the welcome address by the Principal of the school, Ms.Joyoti Chaudhuri, setting the tone for an immersive experience in the rich cultural and mythological heritage of Holi. The school’s Junior Choir enchanted the audience with a mesmerising song, evoking the spirit of togetherness and joy that defines the festival.

One of the most anticipated moments of the celebration was an endearing enactment of the tale of Radha and Krishna, capturing the essence of Holi as a festival of love and playful camaraderie. The young actors, adorned in traditional attire, left the audience spellbound with their heartwarming performance.

The programme further unfolded into a spectacular display of dance and poetry. Students gracefully performed the exuberant “Raas-Leela,” inspired by the timeless celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan. From the poetic hues of Bengal’s Dol Yatra, famously championed by Rabindranath Tagore, to the highly energetic Hola Mohalla of Punjab, the performances highlighted the diverse ways in which Holi is celebrated across India. A special recitation in Hindi and Bengali further elevated the cultural richness of the occasion.

Beyond the festivities, the assembly also carried a message of environmental consciousness. Children took a pledge to use organic and herbal colours, ensuring that the joy of Holi remains safe and sustainable.

As the morning concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, the air was filled with the echoes of unity, celebration, and learning. The event reinforced the values of joy, inclusivity, and cultural appreciation that Holi embodies.

With the National Anthem resonating, the celebration of Holi at DPS Ruby Park Junior School was a true testament to the beauty of tradition meeting youthful enthusiasm.

