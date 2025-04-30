Defying Limits- Goldi Kumari Wins 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 for Sporting Excellence

Summary From school-level competitions to international arenas, Goldi has consistently outperformed expectations, often even surpassing general-category athletes Goldi’s achievements serve as a powerful reminder that physical limitations cannot hold back determination, discipline, and dreams

Seventeen-year-old Goldi Kumari, a Class 10 student at St Paul’s English School, Nalanda, is a shining example of resilience, determination, and talent. Despite losing her left hand at a young age, Goldi never let adversity define her. Instead, she found her strength in shot put, a sport she embraced with passion and persistence.

Winning the 18 Under 18 Award 2025, Goldi expresses moment of joy. “I am deeply honored and incredibly happy to receive The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025. Being selected for this recognition is a moment of great pride for me. Attending the award ceremony, being invited on stage, and receiving this prestigious award was a truly unforgettable experience. It filled me with immense joy and motivation to continue striving for excellence. This award is not just mine- it's a reflection of all those who believe in me.”

From school-level competitions to international arenas, Goldi has consistently outperformed expectations, often even surpassing general-category athletes. Her dedication and hard work culminated in a stellar performance at the World Ability Sport Youth Games 2024, where she earned one gold and two silver medals, marking a proud moment for India.

Goldi's journey is not just about medals, but about the spirit of never giving up. As she continues to chase new goals, Goldi stands as an inspiration to young athletes everywhere, proving that with grit and heart, one can overcome any obstacle.

“My future aspiration is to become a successful athlete and represent my country at the international level. I am passionate about sports and committed to putting in the hard work, and dedication, and discipline it takes to achieve. I dream of winning medal in Olympics making my country proud, and inspiring young athletes to follow there dreams.

“Through my journey,I also want to promote the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork,and perseverance. My goal is not just personal success ,but also to uplift and contribute to the world of sports.”

Recalling moments from the 18 Under 18 Award 2025, Goldi says, “My most memorable moments was listening to Sir Shashi Tharoor’s interview and receiving his blessings. I had the opportunity to stand beside him and hear inspiring words.”

Goldi’s achievements serve as a powerful reminder that physical limitations cannot hold back determination, discipline, and dreams. With each throw, she breaks barriers and redefines what’s possible.