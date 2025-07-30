NEET counselling

Registration for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Commences- Direct Link to Apply Here

The Commissionerate of Medical Education Chhattisgarh commenced the registration for Round 1 of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 of the counseling can register from the direct link available on the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the deadline to apply for the counselling Round 1 mentioned in the notice is August 4, 2025. The choice filling/ locking will be available from July 29 to August 5, 2025. The merit list will be released on the website on August 6, 2025. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 7, 2025 and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 8, 2025.

Round 1 scrutiny process (at the allotted institute) will take place from August 9, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and the admission process (at the institute) will be held from August 9, 2025, to August 14, 2025. The merit list for the same will be issued on August 26, 2025. The seat allotment process is scheduled on August 27, 2025 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 28, 2025.

Round 2 scrutiny process (at the allotted Institute) will be held from August 29, 2025 to September 5, 2025 and the admission process (at institute) will be held from August 29, 2025 to September 5, 2025.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in

2. On the homepage, tab on link ‘Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link’

3. Enter the required registration details

4. Log in again to the account

5. Now fill the application form and pay the application fee online

6. Submit and download the form for future reference

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

