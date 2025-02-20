Women & Freedom Film Fest at DSU Celebrates Empowerment Through Cinema

Summary Dayananda Sagar University’s (DSU) College of Journalism and Mass Communication (CJMC) successfully hosted the Women and Freedom Film Festival, a two-day cinematic celebration exploring themes of gender, identity, and empowerment. The festival brought together students, filmmakers, and educators for a thought-provoking journey through impactful storytelling.

Dayananda Sagar University’s (DSU) College of Journalism and Mass Communication (CJMC) successfully hosted the Women and Freedom Film Festival, a two-day cinematic celebration exploring themes of gender, identity, and empowerment. Curated by acclaimed documentary filmmaker and media activist Amudhan RP, the festival brought together students, filmmakers, and educators for a thought-provoking journey through impactful storytelling.

A Grand Opening: Celebrating Women’s Narratives

A Grand Opening: Celebrating Women's Narratives

The festival commenced on February 4, 2025, with an inspiring inaugural session featuring Dr Amit R Bhatt (Vice Chancellor, DSU), Professor R Janardhan (Pro Vice Chancellor), Dr K Sai Prasad (Dean, CJMC), and Professor Rakesh Katarey, alongside curator Amudhan RP. Students Shreya Gandhe and Sadgi Srivastava set the tone with a stirring women’s anthem. Addressing the audience, Dr Bhatt emphasised, "Storytelling is a powerful tool for women’s empowerment, bringing hidden narratives to light."

Day One: Voices of Struggle and Resilience

The first day of screenings, introduced by media professional Renuka Phadnis, showcased compelling narratives - Beyond Ratings (India, Dir: Aprajita Gupta), When the Mill Hill Trees Spoke to Me (Sweden, Dir: Kirsikka Paakkinen), extraORDINARY WOMEN (India, Dir: Mrdu Pankaj), Why We Work (USA, Dir: Cesar Javier Monroy Jimenez).

Afternoon screenings of City Girls (India, Dir: Priya Thuvassery) and Punal (India, Dir: Arun Kumar) sparked student-led discussions on urban aspirations, class dynamics, and women’s autonomy.

Day Two: Amplifying Women's Voices

The second day continued with groundbreaking films, including The Leopard’s Tribe (India, Dir: Miriam Chandy Menacherry), Brave (France/Haiti, Dir: Wilmarc Val), My Dream is… (India, Dir: Riya Hayaran), The Othering (India, Dir: Harshit Patil & Veechika Durga Pingali).

A proud moment for DSU was the screening of The Othering, directed by alumni Harshit Patil and Veechika Durga Pingali. The film, which won Best Short Documentary at the Bettiah International Film Festival, resonated deeply with the audience.

Masterclass on Filmmaking: Learning From the Experts

Masterclass on Filmmaking: Learning From the Experts

In a hands-on workshop, Amudhan RP guided aspiring filmmakers through pre-production techniques, analyzing iconic films Zoo and I Am 20. Reverend Father Levin Davis and students from Christ University joined DSU participants to explore ideation, scripting, and execution.

A Lasting Impact

A Lasting Impact

The Women and Freedom film festival proved to be a transformative experience, reinforcing DSU’s commitment to gender discourse and creative storytelling. With initiatives like this, Dayananda Sagar University continues to pave the way for cinematic expression and social change.