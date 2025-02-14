Power house of knowledge, creativity and innovation! Jadavpur University to host techno management fest Convolution X

Summary Boasting a huge spectrum of innovative and thoughtful competitions, Convolution X will have 9 events. Circuistics, an electronics based event, is a platform for students to exhibit their knowledge and skills in building real-life functional circuit models from scratch Set to be held from February 20 to February 22, 2025, the three-day event will witness an outburst of creativity, knowledge and innovation in full, enriching participants and will look to paint engineering and technology in a light never seen before

The Department of Electrical Engineering, Jadavpur University is back with Convolution X, the tenth edition of its much anticipated techno management fest and this time they promise its like no other.

Set to be held from February 20 to February 22, 2025, the three-day event will witness an outburst of creativity, knowledge and innovation in full, enriching participants and will look to paint engineering and technology in a light never seen before.

Boasting a huge spectrum of innovative and thoughtful competitions, Convolution X will have 9 events. Circuistics, an electronics based event, is a platform for students to exhibit their knowledge and skills in building real-life functional circuit models from scratch.

Algomaniac, a competitive programming based event, challenges the participant’s mind across various domains of programming. SparkHack, a hackathon, provides the students the opportunity to present their groundbreaking ideas.

Eureka, an event solely based on mental aptitude, encourages cultivating the power of thinking the way out of complex problems. Decisia, is where students can pitch their own business ideas, a version of Shark Tank itself.

Inspired from MIT's BAHFEST, Abol Tabol is an event where the illogical needs to be logically proved --- an amalgamation of science and humour. Inquizzitive, a quiz competition, will test the intellect and general knowledge of participants.

JU Talks, is the event where esteemed panelists will share their thoughts and opinions on important and contemporary issues. 24Frames, a photography event, is a great attraction for shutterbugs, where their clicks will pave the road towards recognition.

With an exciting prize pool of 1 lakh rupees, Convolution X invites students from all across the country. Packed with a plethora of exciting events, Convolution X will, without any doubt, prove to be the perfect paradise for a scientific mind!





Register on https://www.convolutionjuee.in/ to be a part of this extraordinary occasion.