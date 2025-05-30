City College Kolkata

AI Enters UG Syllabi, City College Launches ‘AI FOR EVERYONE’ Course

City College, Kolkata

Summary
In a bold stride towards future-ready education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has officially been integrated into the undergraduate curriculum of colleges under the University of Calcutta.
Leading this initiative is City College, Kolkata, with its pioneering program ‘AI FOR EVERYONE’.

In a bold stride towards future-ready education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has officially been integrated into the undergraduate curriculum of colleges under the University of Calcutta. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), this move modernises academic offerings in West Bengal while also spotlighting hurdles like limited infrastructure and a shortage of AI-trained faculty.

To bridge these gaps, Calcutta University has partnered with industry experts to roll out a special AI Skill Enhancement Course. Leading this initiative is City College, Kolkata, with its pioneering program ‘AI FOR EVERYONE’, launched on May 27, 2025, in collaboration with AI CHAMP INDIA, a national AI education platform.

City College, Kolkata

Running till June 14, 2025, the course is tailored for undergraduate science students from the Chemistry and Mathematics departments, alongside interested educators and professionals. It introduces participants to AI fundamentals and practical applications in disciplines like mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

This course represents a forward-looking initiative to prepare our academic community for the demands of an AI-integrated future,” said Dr Arindam Rana, Head of the Chemistry Department at the City College.

The inaugural session was graced by academic dignitaries.

The inaugural session was graced by academic dignitaries.

The inaugural session was graced by academic dignitaries, including Dr (Professor) Debasish Das, Registrar, University of Calcutta, and Dr Anupa Saha of the Undergraduate Board of Studies, with Dr Sital Prasad Chattopadhyay, Principal of City College, hosting the event.

Including AI in academic syllabi is enhancing the professional value of various subjects,” remarked Dr Das.

Addressing concerns about job automation and AI-related myths, speakers advocated for an inclusive, interdisciplinary approach to AI education. Pijush Ranjan Ghosh, founder of AI CHAMP INDIA, announced plans to train over 500 teachers across West Bengal in AI to meet rising academic demands.

As AI education paves new career paths, initiatives like this aim to revitalise interest in traditional sciences and position students for success in an increasingly tech-driven world.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
15:23 PM
