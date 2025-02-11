Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3 – Where Strategy Met Innovation

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
17:36 PM

St. Xaviers College, Kolkata

Summary
On February 4th and 5th, Xavier’s Consulting Club hosted the much-anticipated third edition of Cases Over Coffee, a thrilling blend of competition, strategy, and learning. Each round was designed to challenge and inspire, the event tested participants’ problem-solving skills in ways never seen before.

The journey began with a quiz round, filtering 350+ talented individuals down to 36, forming 18 competitive teams. Next came the Consulting Cricket round, an innovative twist where teams "bowled" industry-specific questions at their competitors, proving their business acumen. The final stretch featured StrateDice, a consulting-themed monopoly, followed by a reverse case-solving and group discussion round. The grand finale? A deep dive into the Quick Commerce industry, where finalists presented structured solutions to complex real-world challenges.

A major highlight was Aswini Bajaj’s speaker session, which offered valuable insights into niche career opportunities in finance and broadened perspectives beyond traditional roles. The final case presentations, judged by Sesha Dev Jena and Pushp Deep Rungta, saw intense deliberation and outstanding strategic solutions from the top teams.

The winners were:

�� Poker Boys – Arnav Churiwala & Mayank Mundhra

�� The Invincibles Reborn – Yash Tulsian & Annika Sarkar

�� Mavericks – Shakshi Taparia & Manish Choudhary

Beyond competition, Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3 was a celebration of intellect, collaboration, and creativity, the event was a resounding success and got praise not only from the participants but also from the college authorities. This event brought unique challenges and an atmosphere buzzing with enthusiasm, Xavier’s Consulting Club with this event, once again cemented itself as a premier platform for aspiring consultants and problem-solvers.

