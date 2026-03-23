Calcutta University (CU)

Historic Return: CU to Hold Convocation After 6 Years Today, Governor RN Ravi to Attend

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
09:37 AM
Calcutta University

Calcutta University File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University of Calcutta is set to host its much-awaited convocation ceremony today, March 23.
The event marks a significant return after a six-year gap, reviving an academic tradition that had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative constraints.

In a moment steeped in legacy and renewed tradition, the University of Calcutta is set to host its much-awaited convocation ceremony today, March 23, at its historic College Street campus. The event marks a significant return after a six-year gap, reviving an academic tradition that had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative constraints.

The last convocation of the over 160-year-old institution was held in 2020 at Nazrul Mancha, while the iconic Centenary Auditorium on campus last hosted the ceremony in 2016. This year’s ceremony will once again take place at the university’s own auditorium, symbolising a homecoming to its roots.

Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh confirmed that all necessary approvals have been secured to conduct the event on campus. He emphasised that formal invitations have been issued, and the return to the traditional venue underscores the institution’s commitment to restoring its academic customs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convocation will be presided over by RN Ravi, who serves as the chancellor of state-run universities. Around 1,100 research scholars who completed their doctoral studies between 2024 and 2026 are expected to be awarded their degrees during the ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Suman Chakraborty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, will deliver the keynote address. The university will also confer honorary degrees on eminent personalities, including noted scientist Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar, educationist Ranajit Das, and former vice-chancellor of Christ University, Thomas Chatamparampil.

In addition, ten outstanding students will be recognised with medals, celebrating academic excellence across disciplines.

The return of the convocation not only marks a ceremonial milestone but also reflects the resilience of one of India’s oldest universities as it resumes its cherished traditions in a post-pandemic academic landscape.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
09:38 AM
Calcutta University (CU) convocation ceremony The University of Calcutta RN Ravi
Similar stories
Swami Vivekananda University

Concordia 3.0: Three-Day Media Fest Lights Up Swami Vivekananda University

Jadavpur University

In Pictures| Jadavpur University Hosts Lifeworld 2025–26 Conclave on Rethinking Dev. . .

St Xavier’s University

St Xavier’s University Hosts One of India’s Biggest Commerce and Management Fest . . .

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Introduces Comic-Style Brochure to Make Engineering Fun and Accessible

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: City Intimation Slip Released, Exam Dates Revised! Full Sche. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Commence Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registrations from March 23; Check Important Dat. . .

GBSHSE

GBHSE Declares Goa HSSC 2026 Results; Pass Percentage at 92.96%, Girls Outshine Boys

GATE 2026

GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Announced: Check Round-Wise Key Dates and Admission Guideline. . .

artificial intelligence (AI)

How AI Can Bridge India’s Education Divide? From Policy Vision to Classroom Transfo. . .

HBSE Exam 2026

HBSE Re-Exam 2026: Dates, Subjects, and Guidelines Announced for Classes 10 and 12

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality