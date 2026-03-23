Historic Return: CU to Hold Convocation After 6 Years Today, Governor RN Ravi to Attend

Summary The University of Calcutta is set to host its much-awaited convocation ceremony today, March 23. The event marks a significant return after a six-year gap, reviving an academic tradition that had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative constraints.

In a moment steeped in legacy and renewed tradition, the University of Calcutta is set to host its much-awaited convocation ceremony today, March 23, at its historic College Street campus. The event marks a significant return after a six-year gap, reviving an academic tradition that had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative constraints.

The last convocation of the over 160-year-old institution was held in 2020 at Nazrul Mancha, while the iconic Centenary Auditorium on campus last hosted the ceremony in 2016. This year’s ceremony will once again take place at the university’s own auditorium, symbolising a homecoming to its roots.

Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh confirmed that all necessary approvals have been secured to conduct the event on campus. He emphasised that formal invitations have been issued, and the return to the traditional venue underscores the institution’s commitment to restoring its academic customs.

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The convocation will be presided over by RN Ravi, who serves as the chancellor of state-run universities. Around 1,100 research scholars who completed their doctoral studies between 2024 and 2026 are expected to be awarded their degrees during the ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Suman Chakraborty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, will deliver the keynote address. The university will also confer honorary degrees on eminent personalities, including noted scientist Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar, educationist Ranajit Das, and former vice-chancellor of Christ University, Thomas Chatamparampil.

In addition, ten outstanding students will be recognised with medals, celebrating academic excellence across disciplines.

The return of the convocation not only marks a ceremonial milestone but also reflects the resilience of one of India’s oldest universities as it resumes its cherished traditions in a post-pandemic academic landscape.