SXC’s Bullpen '25 Begins! India’s Brightest Minds Compete in Finance Strategy Showdown

Summary The much-awaited Bullpen ’25, the flagship event of the Xavier’s Finance Community at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, begins today, February 17. This national-level stock pitch competition promises a thrilling display of strategy, analysis, and decision-making skills.

The much-awaited Bullpen ’25, the flagship event of the Xavier’s Finance Community at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, begins today, February 17, setting the stage for a battle of financial intellect and innovation. With media partnership from The Telegraph online Edugraph, this national-level stock pitch competition promises a thrilling display of strategy, analysis, and decision-making skills.

After a successful launch on February 10, the competition officially begins with participants from top institutions and business schools across the country. Over the next few days, they will navigate four intense rounds, testing their financial acumen through high-stakes challenges.

The excitement kicks off with ‘Clocked In,’ a unique blend of finance strategy and teamwork that will push participants’ analytical skills to the limit. Following this, ‘The Fallout’ – an online crisis simulation – will assess teams' ability to make sound financial decisions under pressure. Only the top 50 teams will move forward to ‘Pitch Perfect,’ where they must craft compelling investment presentations for retail investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major highlight of Bullpen ’25 is the exclusive keynote session with Sharan Hegde, founder of One Percent Club and a prominent finance content creator. Sharan’s insights into financial planning have transformed young investors' approach to wealth management, making his session a must-attend for aspiring finance professionals.

Adding to the excitement is the impressive prize pool, featuring cash rewards and a CFA Level 1 Scholarship —an invaluable boost for participants looking to advance their careers in finance.

As Xavier’s Finance Community sets the stage for a transformative experience, the countdown to financial brilliance has begun!