BrightMinds by The Telegraph Online Edugraph to unleash creative potential in youngsters!

Hello everyone!! Are you looking to venture into the world of Startups and climb the corporate ladder? Or do you wish to be a successful entrepreneur?

Well, here's some great news for you. Now bring your dreams into reality with The Telegraph Online Edugraph BrightMinds: An Inter-school Competition for Innovative Startup Ideas presented by Amity University, Kolkata.

The competition has been exclusively designed to unleash the creative potential of young minds, empower them to solve real-world problems, and prepare them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Commencing on January 15, 2025, this contest will witness the participation of students from 250 schools across Eastern India where they will be sharing their brilliant ideas and learning from experts to become leaders of the future.

This grand competition will have four rounds. This includes the School Level, the Zonals, the Semi-finals, and finally, the Grand Finale.

At School Level

The event will start from the School-Level Round where students will have to point out their startup ideas in a structured format to solve a specific problem. The top three students from each participating school will be awarded prizes and the top student will qualify for the Zonal Round.

The Zonal Round

Here, the winner from every school will participate and the Eastern Indian states will be divided into 17 zones. At this level, students will develop their initial ideas further and present a detailed written document that will be evaluated by a panel of Jury members. Three students will be shortlisted from each zone and 51 selected students will proceed to the semi-finals.

The Semi-Finals

The 51 Zonal finalists will be divided into three groups with each group presenting their startup ideas to a jury panel. The top four students from each group, i.e. a total of 12 students will proceed for the Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale

The highly anticipated Grand Finale of BrightMinds will commence with 12 finalists presenting their ideas to the Grand Jury. The highly esteemed members of the jury will evaluate their ideas for innovation feasibility and impact.

Prizes and Awards

The winner of the first Edition of The Telegraph Online Edugraph BrightMinds will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh. This will be followed by the first and second runners-up who will receive cash prizes of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Other top performers of the competition will also receive attractive prizes.