Bright Academy

Love, Patriotism, and Little Rakhis: Bright Academy Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with BSF Jawans

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
11:28 AM

Bright Academy, Siliguri

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a moving display of gratitude and patriotism, the students of Bright Academy – Jyotinagar, Siliguri, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the brave jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF).
The heartwarming event, hosted at a local BSF camp, turned the festive day into a touching tribute to the nation’s real protectors.

In a moving display of gratitude and patriotism, the students of Bright Academy – Jyotinagar, Siliguri, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the brave jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF). The heartwarming event, hosted at a local BSF camp, turned the festive day into a touching tribute to the nation’s real protectors.

The air was filled with innocent laughter, and emotional smiles as the children tied rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers.

The air was filled with innocent laughter, and emotional smiles as the children tied rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers. Bright Academy, Siliguri

Children as young as five arrived with handmade rakhis and sweet packets, lovingly prepared with the help of their teachers. The air was filled with innocent laughter, warm hugs, and emotional smiles as the children tied rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers—many of whom have been away from their families during this festival for years.

For the last four years, I haven't been home on Rakhi. My sister sends me a rakhi by post every year. But today, these little children made me feel like I was home,” shared one emotional jawan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Preschoolers took time to salute and personally thank each soldier, guided gently by their teachers.

Preschoolers took time to salute and personally thank each soldier, guided gently by their teachers. Bright Academy, Siliguri

The celebration began with a vibrant cultural programme by the students, followed by the rakhi-tying ceremony, patriotic songs, and the distribution of sweets. Preschoolers took time to salute and personally thank each soldier, guided gently by their teachers.

This unique initiative by Bright Academy aimed to instil in children the values of respect, empathy, and patriotism from an early age. “It’s a life lesson that no classroom can teach,” said a teacher from the school, deeply moved by the day’s events.

As the BSF jawans gifted tricolour wristbands and shared stories from the border, a beautiful bond of love and appreciation was formed—bridging generations and bringing hearts closer across uniforms and school uniforms alike.

This heartwarming event not only honoured the spirit of Raksha Bandhan but also instilled in young learners the true meaning of service, sacrifice, and national pride.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
11:29 AM
Bright Academy Raksha Bandhan BSF jawan
Similar stories
IIT Madras

IIT Madras Becomes First To Open Art, Culture & Olympiad Quotas; Admits First Batch U. . .

Left to Right (L–R): Ravi Pal, Prof. Dr.Rajarshi Das, Gourab Chakraborty, Actor, Tridib Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, Prof. Achintya Kumar Biswas, President, Ultadanga Vivekananda Club, Riddhima Ghosh, Actor, Sipra Banerjee, CEO, Towards Life Foundation and Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata
Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM)

Towards Life Foundation Opens New Centre with Free Eye Camp, Reinforces Education and. . .

Sister Nivedita University

SNU Along with ICC Hosts Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 in Honour of Acharya PC Ray

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Diplomacia 2025 Begins: Kolkata’s First Youth Forum Merges Diplomacy, Law & Civic E. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
International conference

Global Finance in Focus: EIILM-Kolkata Hosts Landmark International Conference on Eco. . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Becomes First To Open Art, Culture & Olympiad Quotas; Admits First Batch U. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised for All Rounds! Registration Entended Ag. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS 2025: Mid-Entry for UG Admissions to Open Soon; Vacant Seat List Today

AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Registrations Begin at NLU Delhi for UG and PG Law Programmes - Direct Lin. . .

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP Merit List 2025 for UG Admissions Delayed - Check Latest Updates and Expected D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality