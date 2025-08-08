Love, Patriotism, and Little Rakhis: Bright Academy Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with BSF Jawans

Summary In a moving display of gratitude and patriotism, the students of Bright Academy – Jyotinagar, Siliguri, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the brave jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF). The heartwarming event, hosted at a local BSF camp, turned the festive day into a touching tribute to the nation’s real protectors.

The air was filled with innocent laughter, and emotional smiles as the children tied rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers. Bright Academy, Siliguri

Children as young as five arrived with handmade rakhis and sweet packets, lovingly prepared with the help of their teachers. The air was filled with innocent laughter, warm hugs, and emotional smiles as the children tied rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers—many of whom have been away from their families during this festival for years.

“For the last four years, I haven't been home on Rakhi. My sister sends me a rakhi by post every year. But today, these little children made me feel like I was home,” shared one emotional jawan.

Preschoolers took time to salute and personally thank each soldier, guided gently by their teachers. Bright Academy, Siliguri

The celebration began with a vibrant cultural programme by the students, followed by the rakhi-tying ceremony, patriotic songs, and the distribution of sweets. Preschoolers took time to salute and personally thank each soldier, guided gently by their teachers.

This unique initiative by Bright Academy aimed to instil in children the values of respect, empathy, and patriotism from an early age. “It’s a life lesson that no classroom can teach,” said a teacher from the school, deeply moved by the day’s events.

As the BSF jawans gifted tricolour wristbands and shared stories from the border, a beautiful bond of love and appreciation was formed—bridging generations and bringing hearts closer across uniforms and school uniforms alike.

This heartwarming event not only honoured the spirit of Raksha Bandhan but also instilled in young learners the true meaning of service, sacrifice, and national pride.