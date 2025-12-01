IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Link and Exam Guidelines

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates who have registered for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates who have registered for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in.

To access the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2025, applicants must log in using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password. The admit card will remain available for download until December 14, 2025.

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card by visiting the official IBPS website, clicking on the ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter’ link on the homepage, and logging in using the required credentials. Once the hall ticket appears on the screen, they should download and print a copy for use on the examination day.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims are scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. All candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without these documents. Aspirants are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully and visit the IBPS website for further updates and instructions.

Find the direct admit card download link here.