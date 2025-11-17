NLSAT 2026

NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins for LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses - Deadline & Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Nov 2025
12:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has opened the registration window for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT 2026).
Applicants can now access and submit their forms through the university’s official website, nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has opened the registration window for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT 2026). Applicants can now access and submit their forms through the university’s official website, nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in, until March 23, 2026.

According to the university’s official admission notice, only candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will be considered for admission to the listed programmes.

The entrance examination for NLSAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2026, in a single session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM across exam centres nationwide.

Programmes List

NLSAT 2026 is the gateway for multiple academic programmes offered by NLSIU, including:

  • 3-year LLB (Hons) – with an approved intake of 120 seats for the academic year 2026–27
  • NLS BA (Hons)
  • Master’s programmes in Public Policy (two-year duration)
  • PhD programmes in Law, Social Sciences, Humanities, and Public Policy

Admissions to all these programmes will be strictly based on NLSAT scores, followed by document verification and fee payment to confirm provisional admissions.

For all programmes offered through NLSAT 2026, the new academic year will commence on July 1, 2026.

Prospective candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline and review the eligibility conditions carefully to ensure their application is accepted.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 17 Nov 2025
12:43 PM
