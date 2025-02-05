ICAR

Brainware University to Host International Conference on AgriNext: Future Trends in Agriculture

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
18:06 PM

Brainware University

Summary
The Department of Agriculture at Brainware University, in collaboration with JUST AGRICULTURE EDUCATION GROUP and ISAHRD, Chandigarh, is pleased to announce the International Conference on AgriNext: Future Trends in Agriculture. Scheduled to take place from February 10-12, 2025, this prestigious event is co-organized by the ICAR - Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibre (CRIJAF), Kolkata.

This global gathering aims to explore the future of agriculture and provide a platform for academicians, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on innovative and sustainable practices for advancing agricultural science and technology. With an emphasis on addressing emerging challenges and leveraging opportunities in agriculture, the conference will spotlight key topics such as smart farming, sustainable crop production, climate-resilient agricultural practices, and the integration of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and biotechnology in agriculture.

Distinguished Guests and Speakers

The conference will be graced by the presence of eminent personalities in the field of agriculture and allied sciences, including:

Vice-Chancellor, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV)

Vice-Chancellor, Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya (UBKV)

Vice-Chancellor, Visva-Bharati University

Director, ICAR - CRIJAF

Director, National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSS&LUP)

Director, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI)

Director, Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI)

These distinguished leaders will share their insights on the latest advancements, strategies for fostering sustainable agricultural development, and the future trajectory of global food security.

Conference Highlights

Keynote Addresses: Delivered by leading experts in agriculture and technology.

Panel Discussions: Focused on the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and policy.

Research Presentations: Featuring ground-breaking studies by researchers from around the globe.

Workshops and Networking Opportunities: Facilitating collaboration among academia, industry, and government bodies.

Venue and Participation

The International Conference will be hosted at Brainware University’s state-of-the-art campus in Kolkata, offering a conducive environment for intellectual exchange and collaboration. Scholars, students, practitioners, and industry professionals are encouraged to participate and contribute to the dynamic discussions.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
18:07 PM
ICAR International conference Brainware University
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality